Paintsville Tigers earn Team of the Week after sixth straight win

The Paintsville Tigers (9-8) have earned WYMT Team of the Week honors

After starting 3-8, Paintsville has beat teams like Martin County, Johnson Central, and Shelby Valley on their way to the 15th Region All-A title and six-game win streak.

We haven't been in too many of these situations," said coach Landon Slone. "We were fortunate to make it to the semifinals in the All-A the last two years. Semifinals in the regional tournament the last two years but we never really got over the hump. We made a little harder of a schedule this year. I think it is really paying off this year. Moral was pretty low there at one point but these guys just kept fighting. That is what they do."