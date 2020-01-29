Paintsville's Colby Fugate earns Player of the Week after performance at All 'A' Classic

Colby Fugate continued racking up big scoring numbers at the statewide All 'A' Classic, earning the sophomore Player of the Week.

Fugate averaged 21points over two games at EKU to go along with seven rebounds a game. The sophomore also scored his 1,000th point in the tournament and was named to the all-tournament team.

6’5 G @FugateColby named to the all tournament team at the All-A state tournament! Congrats Colby! @ManimalElite pic.twitter.com/Ol8nHJM1MX — Manimal Elite 2022 (Ky) (@manimal2022) January 27, 2020

Fugate poured in 26 points and pulled down nine rebounds in his biggest game against Harlan in the first round. The Paintsville guard is in the top 30 in the state in scoring with 21.9 points per game.