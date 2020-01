The Paintsville Tigers defeated the Shelby Valley Wildcats 57-55 to take home the 15th Region All "A" Championship on Sunday.

The Wildcats led 22-1 at the end of the first quarter, but the Tiger rallied in the second half.

Cody Potter led the Wildcats with 34 points, while Colby Fugate also had 34 points.

The Tigers move on to play Harlan on Thursday night at 6:30 PM in Richmond.