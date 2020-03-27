Paintsville Girls Basketball staying active despite the KHSAA dead period

The KHSAA is currently on a dead period through April, 12th due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the dead period, teams aren't able to do things together, but that hasn't stopped a few of the Lady Tigers from doing things on their own.

"I want to keep staying in shape so when we are able to be back in the gym and work I’ll be ready to be the best I can so we can be good," said 8th grader Emilea Preece.

Emilea Preece, daughter of Paintsville's assistant coach, is working out on her own almost every day.

"I’ve been running on the treadmill almost every day. I’ve been doing heavy lifting like bench press squats and deadlifts and I’ve been working on the Vertimax. I do jumps which help with vertical and then slide sprints and ladders that help with quick feet," said Preece."

Head coach Les Trimble isn't just sitting at home doing nothing either.

"You don’t have anything to do, you look for things and ways to learn," said Trimble.

Trimble has participated in a few online coaching clinics.

"The coach is at home too. Nobody is out so they are at their home doing their thing they got their board and a lot of them do video and they show you things," said Trimble.

Through the program, Trimble has met many coaches creating relationships that can help his players in the future.