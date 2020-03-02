Owsley County and Knott Central move on to 14th region semifinals

For the Girls' 14th region tournament, the Knott Central Lady Patriots and the Wolfe County Lady Wolves.

Knott Central pulled this one out winning 73-61 over Wolfe County.

Hailey Smith had a game-high 41 points for the Lady Wolves, while Presley Fletcher paced the Lady Patriots with 24 points.

Wolfe County finished its season 26-6.

In the second game of the doubleheader, it was Owsley County going up against Leslie County.

The Lady Owls lead 19-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Eagles started the game on a 6-0 run, but it was Leslie County outscoring them 34-8.

Owsley County extended their lead 34-14 over Leslie County at halftime.

That trend also continued into the third quarter, with the Lady Owls leading 45-28.

The Lady Owls are moving on to the semi-finals, winning 58-38. Carly Smith lead the Lady Owls with 30 points.

Owsley County will face Knott Central on Saturday, March 7th at 7 pm.