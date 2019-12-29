One, done: Browns fire Freddie Kitchens after disappointing season

The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a season that didn't come close to meeting expectations.

Kitchens was let go just hours after the Browns were beaten by the two-win Cincinnati Bengals to finish 6-10 and miss the playoffs for the 17th straight year.

Kitchens was a surprising hire a year ago because he lacked head coaching experience. He failed to lead a talented roster to the postseason and paid the price.

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will look for a new coach, the sixth time since they took control of the team in 2012.

