OnPoint Ballers using technology to train athletes amidst COVID-19

This time of year normally means full gyms with AAU tournaments and basketball camps. But with all that shut down due to COVID-19, instructors are going virtual.

Carla Booth and OnPoint Ballers were one to make the adjustment.

"We first started out doing competitions. So I would get on there and do a workout for the day," Booth said. "One of the parents gave me the idea. He was like, 'Can you give him a Facebook one on one?' Next day I did four. The next day I did six, and then it just kept growing."

Booth holds Zoom sessions with players in the area, from four years old all the way to high school.

"We're always improving our game, but most importantly, we're just having fun with it, you know," Knott Central Freshman Abby Maggard said.

It's an adjustment for all the parties involved.

"Yeah I mean it's a lot different, but you just gotta do it all yourself," Brady Dingess said. "Like you can't depend on other people."

But Booth continues to work with the athletes, stretching her basketball knowledge to places that she couldn't before.

"Carla's really, she's helping me of course and everybody," Maggard said. "I mean, she's always went out of her way for all the kids."

"It kinda connects us with more kids that can't come to us right then," Booth added.

OnPoint Ballers had a Facebook and Twitter page where athletes can find more information on the training sessions and how to get involved.

Booth herself is more than qualified to train. She was named 15th Region Player of the Year multiple times at Sheldon Clark. She was a two-time all-state selection during her junior and senior years, and she led the Lady Cardinals to a 15th Region title and the second round of the state tournament.