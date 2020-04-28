Ole Miss AD preparing for on-time start to college football season

According to RebelGrove.com Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said Tuesday he is hoping to bring student-athletes to campus by July 1.

That timetable, Carter said, would allow for an on-time start to the college football season this fall. Any delays past July 1, Carter said, would make it precipitously more difficult to begin the season as scheduled.

“I just feel like there’s some momentum,” Carter said Tuesday during an interview on the Oxford Exxon Podcast. “Will we be playing football Labor Day weekend? I can’t say that yet but that’s our hope and that’s what we’re going to continue to push for.”

Carter said bringing student-athletes to June likely won’t happen. He said getting student-athletes to campus July 1 is the date he’s targeting internally.

“That would give us a great opportunity to get ready for September and have a somewhat normal fall,” Carter said. “None of those decisions have been made.”

Carter, who has been Ole Miss’ full-time athletics director since November 2019, said if reporting dates slide beyond July 1 and later into July or beyond, the football season would likely be pushed back.

Ole Miss is scheduled to open its football season on September 5 against Baylor in Houston. The Rebels’ home opener, the first of seven games scheduled to be played in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, is September 12 against Southeast Missouri.

Carter said he and other Southeastern Conference athletics directors meet via Zoom three times per week. That call has become more normal lately, Carter said, with conversations including discussions on topics such as name/image/likeness compensation for student-athletes and the one-time transfer proposal which is due up for a vote this summer.

Of course, the main topic of those conversations — and all conversations in college athletics — is how to get students and staff back to campuses this summer.

“It’s going to be an interesting situation because, in the SEC, there are 11 states that are represented,” Carter said. “We’re trying to find a uniform way for all these states and institutions to come back and bring these student-athletes back and get them ready for the fall. With each state having a different timeline, finding a uniform way to do that may be difficult, but certainly, everyone is on the same page trying to get that done.”

Carter said Ole Miss has had conversations with medical experts “basically every day since this thing started.” Carter said Ole Miss is formulating plans for “an in-depth process” to get athletes back to campus, including testing.

The timeline is quick and there are moving parts, but this is the best-case scenario.