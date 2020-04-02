North Laurel's Halle Collins eyes more success after stellar 7th grade year

Not many athletes put up numbers the way Halle Collins did, especially as a 7th grader.

"I've never seen a 7th or an 8th grader contribute and be able to play at a varsity level in a very competitive varsity team," North Laurel Girls Basketball Head Coach Eddie Mahan said.

Halle Collins helped North Laurel to 6th and 7th grade KBC state titles

"It felt pretty good winning back to back. We were 60-0," Collins said

The 7th grader took the step up in playing for the high school team

"You have to adjust because they're more athletic, they have more experience. They're more developed, so they're faster," Collins explained. "They're stronger, so I have to take that challenge and work."

Collins did not take a step back at all for the Lady Jaguars.

"And then we had our first scrimmage and I think she had 18 points and 16 rebounds against Pulaski County," Mahan said. "So from that point on it kinda made the decision a little bit easier to move her on into the starting lineup."

Collins led the Lady Jaguars in rebounds per game with 6.8 and was second on the team in points per game with 14.4.

"What I was most impressed with - I know everybody goes on about the stats, especially when it comes to points per game," Mahan continued. "Over 14 a game for a 7th grader is tremendous, but what I was really impressed with was her rebounding and her defense."

As Mahan said, it wasn't about the numbers that Collins put up, but the hard work she put in to earn a starting spot on the varsity level.

"That's the difference-maker between her and a lot of kids is that she's gonna be out there working every day," Mahan explained.

It's work that Collins expects to turn into realizing her dreams.

"I wanna hang banners - region and state. And senior year, I wanna win Miss Basketball," Collins said. "After high school, I wanna go to college D-I, then maybe even play pro."