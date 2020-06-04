North Laurel continues construction on new turf field

Like most, North Laurel head football coach Chris Larkey has been itching to get back with his players and on the field.

"You wanna be up here working with your kids, every sport does, and hopefully pretty soon our schools will open up and let us meet with our kids and get started back," Larkey said.

But even when the Jags return to workouts on June 15, they'll still have to wait to use their own field.

"We didn't have to be up here around the construction, so it just basically - you know we just got a big huge dead period," Larkey said. "These guys are working, we don't have to be here so it works out for both of us."

Crews pulled into North Laurel High School at the end of May to start working on the new turf field at The Jungle.

"This is probably one of the greatest things Laurel County has ever done for athletics and for the school system," Larkey said. "The guys doing this construction are from Laurel County, went to school at North Laurel and it's great the hometown peoples are doing our football field."

While the field will certainly benefit Larkey's football team, it will also help other athletes at the high school and below.

"It's gonna open up this for a lot of kids - young kids in elementary to high school to use this field for all kinds of purposes," Larkey explained. "For baseball, softball to band competitions, to everything and it's just a great thing. When both schools get it, it's gonna open up a lot of stuff for kids, and Laurel County realizes it's one of the best things they could've done for the whole county."

The school hopes to have construction done by July 31 so teams can start using the field on August 1.