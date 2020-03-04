North Laurel and Bell County advance to Girls' 13th Region Semifinals

The North Laurel Lady Jaguars started “Operation Region Repeat,” Tuesday night in the Corbin Arena beating the Knox Central Lady Panthers 76-37.

The Lady Jags led 44-16 at halftime, before starting the second half on a 19-3 run enforcing a running clock. During the second half, North Laurel shot 60.9% from the field.

North Laurel had four players in double digits; Halle Collins (16), Hailee Valentine (15), Isabel Gray (12) and Emily Sizemore (10). Valentine had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals earning her Player of the Game honors.

Presley Partin had 15 with Caylan Mills adding 10 for the Knox Central Lady Panthers.

In the second game of the evening and the final quarterfinal of the Girl’s 13th Region Tournament, Bell County hosted Whitley County.

The Lady Colonels opened scoring on a great play, but after tying the game on free throws Bell County hit back to back to back threes forcing a Whitley County timeout.

After winning the first quarter 20-7, Bell County held Whitley County to just four points in the second quarter leading 29-11 at the half.

Bell County would go on to win 68-46 with Talyah McQueen leading her team in scoring with 23 points.

Jaycie Monhollen led the Lady Colonels with 18 points.

Bell County and North Laurel will play Friday in the Semifinals at approximately 7:30