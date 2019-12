This week's Teams of the Week go to the North Laurel Jaguars and the Jackson County Lady Generals.

The No. 3 North Laurel Jaguars triumphed over No. 5 South Laurel, winning 76-63. The win moved North Laurel to our No. 2 spot.

The Lady Generals made it to the championship game in the first annual Lady Redhound Christmas Bash. Ultimately Jackson County fell to Spencer County, losing 61-46. However, an appearance in the title game score them a No. 8 spot in our Mountain Top 10.