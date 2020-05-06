North Hardin RB La'Vell Wright commits to Kentucky

Mark Stoops and Kentucky picked up another recruit, and he won't have to travel far. North Hardin's La'Vell Wright picked Kentucky Wednesday morning on KSR.

Wright is rated as a three-star running back by 247Sports. He is in their top 50 running backs for the 2021 class. The rising senior picked Kentucky over West Virginia, Northwestern, Purdue and Maryland among others. The commitment gives Kentucky its 7th in the 2021 class.