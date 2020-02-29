No. 8 Kentucky clinches SEC regular season title with win over No. 15 Auburn

Auburn didn't make it easy, but No. 8 Kentucky outlasted the Tigers to their 49th SEC regular season title, 73-66 over the 15th-ranked Tigers.

After being outrebounded by 14 in the first match-up, Kentucky matched Auburn at 31 rebounds apiece. It was the Cats who dominated the foul line this time. Kentucky shot 33 free throws after Auburn went 33/44 in the first game back on February 1st. Kentucky went 27/33 from the line.

Immanuel Quickley once again led the Cats in scoring with 18 points, going 11/11 from the line and also recording a double-double with 12 rebounds.

Auburn came out the gate hot, hitting their first four threes and taking a nine-point lead early, 16-7. However, Kentucky responded, taking a 37-30 lead into the half.

The Cats suffered a couple field goal droughts in the second half, but Auburn only got as close as three. Nick Richards hit a mid-range jumper just before the under-four timeout to stretch the lead to seven. From there, Kentucky put the Tigers away at the line.

Kentucky takes on Tennessee on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN.