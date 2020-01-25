No. 15 squeezes past No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Kentucky Wildcats move to 15-4 on the season after defeating Texas Tech 76-74 in overtime.

The game was tied 64 all at the end of regulation. The Wildcats led 36-34 going into the half after a buzzer-beater three by Immanuel Quickly.

Kentucky went on a 10-2 run to stretch the lead to 46-38.

Nick Richards hit his eighth double-double of the season.

Two Wildcats ended the game in double digits.

Texas Tech went on a 13-4 run in the last 5:24 of regulation.

Nate Sestina fouled out with 1:13 left in overtime.