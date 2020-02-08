No. 15 Kentucky squeezes past Tennessee winning 77-64

For the first time in five years, No. 15 Kentucky defeated the Volunteers winning 77-64 in Knoxville.

The Wildcats led the Volunteers 37-30 going into halftime.

The Wildcats had four turnovers in the first four minutes but led 7-4 at the first TV timeout.

UK went on an 8-0 run to take a 26-15 lead with 6:11 to go in the first half.

Nick Richards, Immanuel Quickly, Johhny Juzang, Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans all finished the game in double digits.

Johnny Juzang scored a career-high in Knoxville with 13 points.

Up next for Kentucky is the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday.

