No. 13 Kentucky falls at No. 17 Auburn

No. 13 Kentucky couldn't keep up late, as the Cats fell in Auburn, 75-66. The loss drops the Cats to 6-2 in the SEC and 16-5 overall.

Auburn finished off the Cats after Ashton Hagans fouled out with 3:36 left to play. Hagans only tallied five points and three assists to go along with six turnovers.

The Cats led by as many as 7 points in the first half, but this game was back and forth the entire game. Auburn shot 44 free throws, the 2nd-most by a Kentucky opponent in the John Calipari era. The Tigers capitalized on those attempts, making 33 attempts, good for 75%.

Immanuel Quickley led the Cats with 23 points, while Tyrese Maxey was right behind him with 22 points. Quickley fouled out with 54.9 seconds left.

The Cats are back at home on Tuesday, January 4th when they host Mississippi State. The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 86-73 on Saturday.