No. 12 Kentucky rallies in second half to sweep Vanderbilt

It was deja vu for Kentucky against Vanderbilt. The Cats trailed by as many as 14 in the first half but rallied in the second half to take down the Commodores, 78-64.

Immanuel Quickley came up with two huge threes in the last four minutes to give Kentucky an 11-point lead and put the game away.

The win puts Kentucky at 19-5 overall and 9-2 in the SEC. Ashton Hagans did everything for Kentucky, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals. Tyrese Maxey led the scoring with 25 points.

Vanderbilt came out on fire in the first half, shooting 8/17 (47.1%) from three, taking a 36-27 lead into the half. It was similar to the first game, when Vanderbilt led 35-28 at the half and had a 10-point lead early in the second half.

Kentucky reversed things in the second half, outscoring the Commodores, 51-28 in the second half. The Wildcats took their first lead with 11:17 to go on in the game on a Tyrese Maxey layup. The Cats never trailed from that point, though Vanderbilt came to within five in the second half.

After a series of Kentucky turnovers, the Commodores cut the lead to five heading into the final media timeout. However Cats came out on an 8-0 run, with the two Quickley threes and a layup from Ashton Hagans, and Kentucky put Vanderbilt away.

Immanuel Quickley (16) and Nick Richards (12) were also in double figures for the Cats. Richards added three blocks as well despite fouling out.

The Cats host Ole Miss next on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Rupp Arena.