No. 10 Kentucky outlasts Florida winning 65-59 to move to 12-2 in SEC play.

The game was tied 31 all at halftime.

Ashton Hagans did not get the start after suffering a left thigh contusion in the LSU game.

Immanuel Quickly went on a 9-0 run on three straight three-pointers.

Kentucky held Florida scoreless for more than six minutes.

Immanuel Quickly scored a new career-high 24 points.