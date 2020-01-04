Nick Richards shines, Kentucky pulls away from Missouri to win SEC opener

Nick Richards continued his dominance from the Louisville game, scoring 21 points and bringing down 12 rebounds, as Kentucky pulled away from Missouri, winning 71-59.

Richards scored the first nine points of the game for the Cats, who were down as much as seven in the first half. A 10-0 run helped the Cats take a lead in the first half, a lead they stretched to five at the break.

Immanuel Quickley also shined for the Cats, scoring 23 points.

Kentucky pulled away in the second half to start the conference season off on the right foot, unlike last year when the Cats lost to Alabama, 77-75.