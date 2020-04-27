Nick Keeton commits to Midway College

PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WYMT) - Nick Keeton announced on Monday that the senior would be continuing his athletic career at Midway College.
In his senior campaign, Keeton averaged 15.4 points per game and 12.3 rebounds.
Excited to announce that I am committing to Midway College to further my academic and athletic career! I want to thank God and everyone who has helped me along the way to continue to play the sport I love at the next level. #paintsvilleforever pic.twitter.com/2EtWHEf7MX— nick keeton (@n1ckkeeton) April 27, 2020