Nick Keeton commits to Midway College

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 9:20 PM, Apr 27, 2020

PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WYMT) - Nick Keeton announced on Monday that the senior would be continuing his athletic career at Midway College.

In his senior campaign, Keeton averaged 15.4 points per game and 12.3 rebounds.

 