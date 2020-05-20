Report: NCAA to allow voluntary on-campus workouts starting June 1

According to Yahoo's Pete Thamel, the NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men's basketball and women's basketball to start June 1 and go through June 30.

There had been a moratorium on that through May 31. Other sports will be acted on at a later date.

According to Pete's report, this clears the way for players to conduct voluntary on-campus workouts as soon as June 1.

The NCAA’s announcement does not guarantee that all college football players can or will return, as players will still be subject to conference, school, or state restrictions.