NCAA grants former Cat Johnny Juzang waiver to play immediately for UCLA

According to reports, UK transfer Johnny Juzang received a waiver from the NCAA and will be able to play immediately at UCLA.

Transfer from Kentucky. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 27, 2020

Juzang announced he was transferring on March 27th, and committed to UCLA on April 9. One of the reasons Juzang transferred was to be closer to home as he is from Los Angeles.

As a freshman, Juzang appeared in 28 games with two starts in 2019-20. He averaged 2.9 points a game in 12.3 minutes during his freshman year, shooting 37.7% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range.