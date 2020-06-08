NBA reinstates former Wildcat Malik Monk

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, right, celebrates with guard Devonte' Graham (4) after scoring during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Hornets won 103-93. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
CHARLOTTE, NC. (WYMT) - Though the Charlotte Hornets' season is over, former Wildcat Malik Monk was reinstated by the NBA on Monday morning.

Monk was suspended on February 26 for violating the NBA's anti-drug program. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Monk was averaging 10.3 points and 2.1 assists per game before his suspension and the suspension of the NBA season due to COVID-19.

 