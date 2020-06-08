NBA reinstates former Wildcat Malik Monk

Though the Charlotte Hornets' season is over, former Wildcat Malik Monk was reinstated by the NBA on Monday morning.

Malik Monk was reinstated during the hiatus. He was suspended indefinitely in February for violating the NBA’s anti drug program — Josh Sims (@JoshFox46) June 8, 2020

Monk was suspended on February 26 for violating the NBA's anti-drug program. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Monk was averaging 10.3 points and 2.1 assists per game before his suspension and the suspension of the NBA season due to COVID-19.