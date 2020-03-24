NASCAR's Larry Rathgeb dies after possibly contracting coronavirus

On March 24, 1970, 50 years ago Tuesday, Larry Rathgeb took a crew and Buddy Baker to Talladega in hopes of breaking the 200 mph to set a world record.

Rathgeb was a big key in Dodge & Plymouth's racing success in the 70's.

Sunday 90-year-old Larry Rathgeb died after reportedly contacting COVID-19.

Bill Adams, a fellow Chrysler employee, told Allpar.com Rathgeb contracted COVID-19 at a senior independent living community in West Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

His family is reportedly waiting for the pandemic to subside to schedule a memorial service.