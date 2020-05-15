NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway will run but when?

As NASCAR gets set to return this weekend after an eight-week delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining 2020 schedule is full of question marks including the status of the three-race weekend in the Bluegrass state.

Friday, Kentucky Speedway President, Mark Simendinger said in a Zoom conference the Speedway is planning on having the race in its current weekend of July 9th through the 11th

With NASCAR still creating ways to fit all of the 2020 points races in the updated schedule, that could all change.

"Whether we have all three series racing here or not like we typically do, I think there is a reasonable chance that that's going to happen. Maybe a good chance that is going to happen, but regardless NASCAR has made the commitment that they want to get all of these points races in. That is the most important thing for the series," said Simendinger.

Simendinger said the track is coming up with different plans for if the races run without fans or social distancing precautions are still in place.