NAIA provides update for fall sports

The NAIA provided an update to when fall sports will begin.

The COP Executive Committee says half of the institutions that would participate in fall sports would need to be cleared by local authorities.

When 47 of 95 institutions are cleared, fall sports can begin.

The first practice day will be Saturday, August 15.

All sports except football can start on September 5 and football can start on September 12, providing 4 weeks of practice prior to competition.

Each NAIA football team will have a maximum of nine games, down from the normal 11.