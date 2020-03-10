Mychal Mulder receives multi-year contract with Golden State

The Golden State Warriors have signed former Wildcat Mychal Mulder to a multi-year contract after an impressive 10-day stint.

The Warriors have signed guard Mychal Mulder to a multi-year contract.



Mulder, 25, averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.5 minutes over six games (two starts) during his initial 10-day stint with Golden State. pic.twitter.com/WVd9n4lcZv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 10, 2020

Mulder impressed in his six games, averaging 12.3 points per game and getting two starts over that period. His biggest game came against the Denver Nuggets. Mulder went 5/10 from three, scoring 15 points in his first career NBA start.

The Warriors have gone 3-3 in the six games that Mulder has played in.