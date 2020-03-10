Mychal Mulder receives multi-year contract with Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WYMT) - The Golden State Warriors have signed former Wildcat Mychal Mulder to a multi-year contract after an impressive 10-day stint.
The Warriors have signed guard Mychal Mulder to a multi-year contract.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 10, 2020
Mulder, 25, averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.5 minutes over six games (two starts) during his initial 10-day stint with Golden State. pic.twitter.com/WVd9n4lcZv
Mulder impressed in his six games, averaging 12.3 points per game and getting two starts over that period. His biggest game came against the Denver Nuggets. Mulder went 5/10 from three, scoring 15 points in his first career NBA start.
The Warriors have gone 3-3 in the six games that Mulder has played in.