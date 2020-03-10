Mychal Mulder receives multi-year contract with Golden State

(Photo: Golden State Warriors)
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WYMT) - The Golden State Warriors have signed former Wildcat Mychal Mulder to a multi-year contract after an impressive 10-day stint.

Mulder impressed in his six games, averaging 12.3 points per game and getting two starts over that period. His biggest game came against the Denver Nuggets. Mulder went 5/10 from three, scoring 15 points in his first career NBA start.

The Warriors have gone 3-3 in the six games that Mulder has played in.

 
