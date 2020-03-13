Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball awards ceremony postponed

The Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremony will be moved to a later date to combat COVID-19. The organization released a statement on their social media pages regarding the postponement:

"Due to the quickly evolving situation with the COVID-19 Virus, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation has decided to postpone the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony that was previously scheduled for Sunday, April 5th. In efforts to ensure that our student-athletes, coaches and administrators comply with the KHSAA sanctioned athletic dead period announced earlier today which extends through Sunday, April 12, we will reschedule the Awards Ceremony at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington, KY for a later date. We hope to announce the new date next week.

We will continue to monitor the situation and follow any guidelines and precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky Public Health officials. The health of our student-athletes and their families, as well as our other attendees and our volunteers is our top priority."

Here is the list of candidates:

Boys

Region 1 - Jackson Sivills - McCracken County

Region 2 - Kenny White - Madisonville North Hopkins

Region 3 - Kaevon Mitchell - Breckinridge County

Region 4 - Dre Boyd - Warren Central

Region 5 - J.J. Traynor - Bardstown

Region 6 - Will Minter - Butler

Region 7 - Tyren Moore - Male

Region 8 - Dayvion McKnight - Collins

Region 9 - Grant Disken - Covington Catholic

Region 10 - Amarion Joyce - Bourbon County

Region 11 - Marques Warrick - Henry Clay

Region 12 - Brayden Sebastian - Garrard County

Region 13 - Matt Cromer - South Laurel

Region 14 - Joe Benton - Estill County

Region 15 - Cody Potter - Shelby Valley

Region 16 - Sam O'Keefe - Lewis County

Girls

Region 1 - Charlie Settle - Calloway County

Region 2 - Emilee Hope - Henderson County

Region 3 - Hannah McKay - Owensboro Catholic

Region 4 - Elizabeth Bertram - Barren County

Region 5 - Whitney Hay - Elizabethtown

Region 6 - Taziah Jenks - Mercy

Region 7 - Shelby Calhoun - Christian Academy Louisville

Region 7 - Erin Toller - Sacred Heart

Region 8 - Maggie Jones - Simon Kenton

Region 9 - Maddie Scherr - Ryle

Region 10 - Kennedy Igo - George Rogers Clark

Region 11 - Malea Williams - Scott County

Region 12 - Lauren Lee - Casey County

Region 13 - Amerah Steele - South Laurel

Region 13 - Ally Collett - South Laurel

Region 14 - Lexi Myers - Leslie County

Region 15 - Katie Ball - Belfry

Region 16 - Julia Parker - Ashland Blazer