Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball awards ceremony postponed

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremony will be moved to a later date to combat COVID-19. The organization released a statement on their social media pages regarding the postponement:
"Due to the quickly evolving situation with the COVID-19 Virus, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation has decided to postpone the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony that was previously scheduled for Sunday, April 5th. In efforts to ensure that our student-athletes, coaches and administrators comply with the KHSAA sanctioned athletic dead period announced earlier today which extends through Sunday, April 12, we will reschedule the Awards Ceremony at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington, KY for a later date. We hope to announce the new date next week.
We will continue to monitor the situation and follow any guidelines and precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky Public Health officials. The health of our student-athletes and their families, as well as our other attendees and our volunteers is our top priority."
Here is the list of candidates:
Boys
Region 1 - Jackson Sivills - McCracken County
Region 2 - Kenny White - Madisonville North Hopkins
Region 3 - Kaevon Mitchell - Breckinridge County
Region 4 - Dre Boyd - Warren Central
Region 5 - J.J. Traynor - Bardstown
Region 6 - Will Minter - Butler
Region 7 - Tyren Moore - Male
Region 8 - Dayvion McKnight - Collins
Region 9 - Grant Disken - Covington Catholic
Region 10 - Amarion Joyce - Bourbon County
Region 11 - Marques Warrick - Henry Clay
Region 12 - Brayden Sebastian - Garrard County
Region 13 - Matt Cromer - South Laurel
Region 14 - Joe Benton - Estill County
Region 15 - Cody Potter - Shelby Valley
Region 16 - Sam O'Keefe - Lewis County
Girls
Region 1 - Charlie Settle - Calloway County
Region 2 - Emilee Hope - Henderson County
Region 3 - Hannah McKay - Owensboro Catholic
Region 4 - Elizabeth Bertram - Barren County
Region 5 - Whitney Hay - Elizabethtown
Region 6 - Taziah Jenks - Mercy
Region 7 - Shelby Calhoun - Christian Academy Louisville
Region 7 - Erin Toller - Sacred Heart
Region 8 - Maggie Jones - Simon Kenton
Region 9 - Maddie Scherr - Ryle
Region 10 - Kennedy Igo - George Rogers Clark
Region 11 - Malea Williams - Scott County
Region 12 - Lauren Lee - Casey County
Region 13 - Amerah Steele - South Laurel
Region 13 - Ally Collett - South Laurel
Region 14 - Lexi Myers - Leslie County
Region 15 - Katie Ball - Belfry
Region 16 - Julia Parker - Ashland Blazer