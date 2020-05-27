Mr. and Miss Basketball awards ceremony moved online

The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation will present the first-ever virtual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony on Sunday, June 28th.

Further details will be released in the upcoming weeks.

This week the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation staff will begin reaching out directly to candidates, award winners, and ticket holders with more information.

“While we understand that this is the safest option for everyone, we are sad that we were not able to host our 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards as originally planned in April and although we had hoped to reschedule the event to be held in person on June 28th, unfortunately this will not be possible,” said Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation Executive Director, Lindy Lamkin. “Although our Awards Ceremony is going to look a bit different this year, the meaning of the moment remains the same. This event is intended to recognize each of our candidates and award winners and their accomplishments on and off the basketball court over their careers.”