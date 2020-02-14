KABC announces Region Players and Coaches of the Year announced

The KABC released their 2020 Region Players of the Year list, along with their Region Coaches of the Year list. Here's the full list.

Boys' Region Player of the Year

Region 1 - Jackson Sivills - McCracken County

Region 2 - Kenny White - Madisonville North Hopkins

Region 3 - Kaevon Mitchell - Breckinridge County

Region 4 - Dre Boyd - Warren Central

Region 5 - J.J. Traynor - Bardstown

Region 6 - Will Minter - Butler

Region 7 - Tyren Moore - Male

Region 8 - Dayvion McKnight - Collins

Region 9 - Grant Disken - Covington Catholic

Region 10 - Amarion Joyce - Bourbon County

Region 11 - Marques Warrick - Henry Clay

Region 12 - Brayden Sebastian - Garrard County

Region 13 - Matt Cromer - South Laurel

Region 14 - Joe Benton - Estill County

Region 15 - Cody Potter - Shelby Valley

Region 16 - Sam O'Keefe - Lewis County

Girls' Players of the Year

Region 1 - Charlie Settle - Calloway County

Region 2 - Emilee Hope - Henderson County

Region 3 - Hannah McKay - Owensboro Catholic

Region 4 - Elizabeth Bertram - Barren County

Region 5 - Whitney Hay - Elizabethtown

Region 6 - Taziah Jenks - Mercy

Region 7 - Shelby Calhoun - Christian Academy Louisville

Region 7 - Erin Toller - Sacred Heart

Region 8 - Maggie Jones - Simon Kenton

Region 9 - Maddie Scherr - Ryle

Region 10 - Kennedy Igo - George Rogers Clark

Region 11 - Malea Williams - Scott County

Region 12 - Lauren Lee - Casey County

Region 13 - Amerah Steele - South Laurel

Region 13 - Ally Collett - South Laurel

Region 14 - Lexi Myers - Leslie County

Region 15 - Katie Ball - Belfry

Region 16 - Julia Parker - Ashland Blazer

Boys' Coaches of the Year

Region 1 - Greg Overstreet - Paducah Tighlman

Region 2 - Matt Beshear - Madisonville North Hopkins

Region 2 - Jon Newton - Webster County

Region 3 - Patrick Critchelow - Breckinridge County

Region 4 - Warren Cunningham - Barren County

Region 5 - James "Boo" Brewer - Bardstown

Region 6 - Alex Young - North Bullitt

Region 7 - Chris Renner - Ballard

Region 8 - Coy Zerhausen - Oldham County

Region 9 - Dave Faust - St. Henry

Region 10 - Mike Code - Bishop Brossart

Region 11 - Brandon Salsman - Lexington Catholic

Region 12 - Jeron Dunbar - Somerset

Region 13 - Jeff Davis - South Laurel

Region 14 - Robert Creech - Wolfe County

Region 15 - Chandler Thompson - Lawrence County

Region 16 - Jason Mays - Ashland Blazer

Girls' Coaches of the Year

Region 1 - Brad Nanney - Mayfield

Region 2 - Cory Coble - Trigg County

Region 3 - Mike Harper - Muhlenberg County

Region 4 - Brett Blankenship - Russell County

Region 5 - Whitney Hooper - North Hardin

Region 6 - Keith Baisch - Mercy

Region 7 - Jeff Sparks - DuPont Manual

Region 8 - Jeff Stowers - Simon Kenton

Region 9 - Ralph Meyer - Newport Central Catholic

Region 10 - Aaron Speaks - Paris

Region 11 - Joey Thacker - Franklin County

Region 12 - Tara Weddle - Casey County

Region 13 - Chris Souder - South Laurel

Region 14 - Gary Brown - Wolfe County

Region 15 - Lonnie Rowe - Shelby Valley

Region 16 - Mandy Layne - Russell