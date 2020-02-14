KABC announces Region Players and Coaches of the Year announced

(WYMT) - The KABC released their 2020 Region Players of the Year list, along with their Region Coaches of the Year list. Here's the full list.
Boys' Region Player of the Year
Region 1 - Jackson Sivills - McCracken County
Region 2 - Kenny White - Madisonville North Hopkins
Region 3 - Kaevon Mitchell - Breckinridge County
Region 4 - Dre Boyd - Warren Central
Region 5 - J.J. Traynor - Bardstown
Region 6 - Will Minter - Butler
Region 7 - Tyren Moore - Male
Region 8 - Dayvion McKnight - Collins
Region 9 - Grant Disken - Covington Catholic
Region 10 - Amarion Joyce - Bourbon County
Region 11 - Marques Warrick - Henry Clay
Region 12 - Brayden Sebastian - Garrard County
Region 13 - Matt Cromer - South Laurel
Region 14 - Joe Benton - Estill County
Region 15 - Cody Potter - Shelby Valley
Region 16 - Sam O'Keefe - Lewis County
Girls' Players of the Year
Region 1 - Charlie Settle - Calloway County
Region 2 - Emilee Hope - Henderson County
Region 3 - Hannah McKay - Owensboro Catholic
Region 4 - Elizabeth Bertram - Barren County
Region 5 - Whitney Hay - Elizabethtown
Region 6 - Taziah Jenks - Mercy
Region 7 - Shelby Calhoun - Christian Academy Louisville
Region 7 - Erin Toller - Sacred Heart
Region 8 - Maggie Jones - Simon Kenton
Region 9 - Maddie Scherr - Ryle
Region 10 - Kennedy Igo - George Rogers Clark
Region 11 - Malea Williams - Scott County
Region 12 - Lauren Lee - Casey County
Region 13 - Amerah Steele - South Laurel
Region 13 - Ally Collett - South Laurel
Region 14 - Lexi Myers - Leslie County
Region 15 - Katie Ball - Belfry
Region 16 - Julia Parker - Ashland Blazer
Boys' Coaches of the Year
Region 1 - Greg Overstreet - Paducah Tighlman
Region 2 - Matt Beshear - Madisonville North Hopkins
Region 2 - Jon Newton - Webster County
Region 3 - Patrick Critchelow - Breckinridge County
Region 4 - Warren Cunningham - Barren County
Region 5 - James "Boo" Brewer - Bardstown
Region 6 - Alex Young - North Bullitt
Region 7 - Chris Renner - Ballard
Region 8 - Coy Zerhausen - Oldham County
Region 9 - Dave Faust - St. Henry
Region 10 - Mike Code - Bishop Brossart
Region 11 - Brandon Salsman - Lexington Catholic
Region 12 - Jeron Dunbar - Somerset
Region 13 - Jeff Davis - South Laurel
Region 14 - Robert Creech - Wolfe County
Region 15 - Chandler Thompson - Lawrence County
Region 16 - Jason Mays - Ashland Blazer
Girls' Coaches of the Year
Region 1 - Brad Nanney - Mayfield
Region 2 - Cory Coble - Trigg County
Region 3 - Mike Harper - Muhlenberg County
Region 4 - Brett Blankenship - Russell County
Region 5 - Whitney Hooper - North Hardin
Region 6 - Keith Baisch - Mercy
Region 7 - Jeff Sparks - DuPont Manual
Region 8 - Jeff Stowers - Simon Kenton
Region 9 - Ralph Meyer - Newport Central Catholic
Region 10 - Aaron Speaks - Paris
Region 11 - Joey Thacker - Franklin County
Region 12 - Tara Weddle - Casey County
Region 13 - Chris Souder - South Laurel
Region 14 - Gary Brown - Wolfe County
Region 15 - Lonnie Rowe - Shelby Valley
Region 16 - Mandy Layne - Russell