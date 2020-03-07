Mountain girls' teams head to Rupp Arena

South Laurel, Letcher Central and Pikeville punched their tickets to the Girls' Sweet 16 by winning their respective regions. Here are their first round match-ups for the tournament:

South Laurel will take on Sacred Heart on Thursday, March 12th at Noon. The Valkyries defeated South Laurel 74-50 on January 4th at Franklin County.

Letcher Central will take on the winner of Region 9, either Notre Dame or Ryle on Wednesday, March 11th at 1:30 p.m.

Back-to-back 15th Region champions Pikeville will battle Casey County out of the 12th Region on Wednesday as well at 6:30 p.m.