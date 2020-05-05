Mountain athletes discuss impact of losing travel sports due to COVID-19

Summer basketball and travel sports in general are something all athletes look forward to.

"There were a lot of colleges we were going to hit, to go to elite camps or just visit," Estill County Sophomore Mia Hale said.

But under the current KHSAA ruling and Governor Andy Beshear's policies, Kentucky athletes will not be able to participate in any travel sports. For athletes everywhere, it's a lost opportunity on the recruiting trail.

"For people my age, going into your junior year is like a prime time to be looking at your colleges, looking at committing and looking at really weighing your options," Shelby Valley Sophomore Alyssa Elswick said.

It also reveals the harsh reality of being a mountain athlete.

"If you're from the mountains, big colleges don't come to see you," Elswick said.

Rising juniors like Hale and Elswick will have another summer for recruiting, but rising seniors lose their last big shot on the summer recruiting trail.

"All those girls going into their senior year and not getting to have their last travel ball season, they're not getting the same amount of looks and stuff as they could of if they had the summer," Hale said of rising seniors.

All athletes can do now is control what they can with college coaches.

"It's really a good time to be sending out your game film, reaching out to colleges you like and that you're interested in, and really pushing them to take a look at you," Elswick said.

As of right now, Governor Beshear's latest statement has no athletics returning until at least July, all but eliminating any type of travel sports or camps in the summer. However, as Beshear has said before, the pandemic is ever-changing.

In an interview with the Courier Journal, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said that he "wouldn't count on us starting on time."