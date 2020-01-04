Morehead State women suffer setback against Jordan Brock and Tennessee Tech

The Morehead State women's basketball team dropped a 75-55 decision to Ohio Valley Conference opponent Tennessee Tech on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena.

After a tightly-contested first quarter that saw both teams make just four shots from the field, the Golden Eagles offense opened a three-point lead to a 17-point halftime advantage.

"Credit to coach (Kim) Rosamond and her team," said MSU head coach Greg Todd. "We didn't shoot the basketball particularly well today and they came out well prepared and made shots to keep themselves in front most of the game."

Morehead State made just 2-of-16 (.125) shots from three-point range while Tennessee Tech hit on 8-of-19 (.421) from deep. Overall from the field, TTU went 27-of-61 (.443) while MSU was 23-of-70 (.329).

Part of the Eagles struggles from the field came due to the shot-blocking ability of Tennessee Tech forward Anacia Wilkinson who tied the school's record for blocked shots in a single game with nine rejections. The 6-foot-2 Wilkinson also tallied a game-best 16 points.

Morehead State was led by freshman Ariel Kirkwood who dropped in 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The loss for the Eagles, which drops them to 5-9 overall and 1-1 in league play, snaps a six-game winning streak over the Golden Eagles.

The win improves Tennessee Tech to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in OVC play.

Next up, Morehead State continues OVC play as it hosts SIUE on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.