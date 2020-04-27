More than just drivers playing video games: How series virtual races are

Many racing series continue to race despite staying at home due to the coronavirus thanks to iRacing. Series like NASCAR and IndyCar are televising their races, and that is when it gets serious.

“When this started it was just us drivers sort of having a bit of fun,” said IndyCar driver, Marcus Ericsson. “Then it has become more and more serious every week.”

Every Saturday, the NTT Data IndyCar Series takes to the race track through iRacing. But it is not just drivers playing video games

“There is a strategist an engineer and a driver so all of the communication and everything is still the same and the data collection,” said Spotter for Chip Ganassi Racing, Robbie Fast.

“How they are driving the race track what the differences are how the lap time difference is created from driver to driver,” said Chip Ganassi Racing’s Managing Director, Mike Hull.

It is almost a real race weekend, just six feet apart.

“We do some group sessions in the team on Wednesdays for a few hours. We do some qualify sims and race sims. Then we do some more practice on Thursdays and then Fridays,” said Marcus Ericsson.

“The byproduct for us is the fact that it engages our engineering in management group together to prepare for races like we would normally do,” said Hull.

Beneficial when the real cars finally fire back up.

“For me being a new driver at Chip Ganassi Racing. It is really good because it gives me a head start in working with my engineer Brett Goldberg and my spotter Bruce Kempton,” said Ericsson.

“I think the hardest part of going through what everybody is going through is making sure that they maintain a routine. A routine is what gets us through life,” said Hull.

Giving fans, drivers and team members a little bit of a distraction during an unprecedented time.

The virtual series not only helps the teams but the sport as a whole.

Sponsors still get their exposer on TV and it gives the fans a better look at the drivers in the moment making it more enjoyable and interactive for all involved.

NASCAR plans to run each race that would be normally scheduled through iRacing until they can return to the actual track. IndyCar has just one race left scheduled for right now, that will be Saturday at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

