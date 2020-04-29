Mitch Barnhart tells season ticket holders that UK football plans on starting on time

While the college football season is up in the air due to COVID-19, Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart told UK football season ticket holders to prepare for the season to start on time, this according to the Courier Journal.

"As an administration, we are planning for football in the fall and focusing on taking the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved," Barnhart wrote in an email sent to season ticket holders Tuesday, a copy of which was provided to The Courier Journal.

Barnhart also outlined some steps the football team is taking in adapting to being away from campus due to COVID-19. For the full story, click here.