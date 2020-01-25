Miss Basketball candidate, South Laurel's Ally Collett could be back as soon as February

After her senior season appeared to be cut short, South Laurel's Ally Collett may be back on the floor for the Lady Cardinals this season. Collett was re-evaluated and is expected back as soon as February.

Ally Collett will more than likely make it back sometime in Feb. — Chris Souder (@CoachSouder) January 23, 2020

Collett partially tore her PCL in a practice on January 8th and was ruled out for the season. The senior Miss Basketball candidate has time before the postseason, as district tournaments will not start until the week of February 24th.