Miss Basketball candidate, South Laurel's Ally Collett could be back as soon as February

By  | 
Posted:

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After her senior season appeared to be cut short, South Laurel's Ally Collett may be back on the floor for the Lady Cardinals this season. Collett was re-evaluated and is expected back as soon as February.

Collett partially tore her PCL in a practice on January 8th and was ruled out for the season. The senior Miss Basketball candidate has time before the postseason, as district tournaments will not start until the week of February 24th.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus