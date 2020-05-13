Mike Jones named new head football coach at Powell County

By  | 
Posted:

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mike Jones is back on the sidelines after a one-year hiatus. The former Estill County head football coach was named the new head football coach at Powell County.

Jones was 90-107 at Estill County. He led the Engineers to a district title in 2016, when Estill County went 9-3. He was named Class 3A District 6 Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2016. He was named Class 3A Coach of the Year in 2014 as well.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus