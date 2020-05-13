Mike Jones named new head football coach at Powell County

Mike Jones is back on the sidelines after a one-year hiatus. The former Estill County head football coach was named the new head football coach at Powell County.

Jones was 90-107 at Estill County. He led the Engineers to a district title in 2016, when Estill County went 9-3. He was named Class 3A District 6 Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2016. He was named Class 3A Coach of the Year in 2014 as well.