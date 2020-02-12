Michigan State makes run at Vine Marrow, Mark Stoops returns to convince

While the Michigan State Spartans didn't get Mark Stoops and hired Mel Tucker, MSU is still looking to steal a Wildcat coach.

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones reported Wednesday morning that Michigan State was looking at Marrow to be their lead recruiter. Marrow and Tucker are close friends and have strong connections in Ohio

Jones also said that Michigan State is prepared to offer Marrow close to one million dollars per year.

Kentucky signed a three-year deal with Marrow last year that will pay Big Dog $625,000 for 2020 and $650,000 for 2021. His buyout is $150,000 for each remaining year on his contract.

Jones also said that Mark Stoops is returning to Lexington a day early to convince Marrow to stay.

Mark Stoops returning today from a trip a day early to meet with Vince Marrow and attempt to convince him to stay at Kentucky — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 12, 2020

Reports say a decision is expected in the next 48 hours from when it was offered Wednesday morning.