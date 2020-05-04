Miami Dolphins say Don Shula, the winningest coach in pro football history, has died at age 90

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula is greeted on the field by former players during half time at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The 1972 undefeated team was celebrated on the field. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By  | 
Posted:

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins say Don Shula, the winningest coach in pro football history, has died at age 90.

In his 33 years as a head coach, Shula only had two losing seasons. In his career, Shula totaled 347 wins, which includes leading the 1972 Dolphins to a perfect record, the only team to accomplish that feat in NFL history.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus