Miami Dolphins say Don Shula, the winningest coach in pro football history, has died at age 90.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning.

In his 33 years as a head coach, Shula only had two losing seasons. In his career, Shula totaled 347 wins, which includes leading the 1972 Dolphins to a perfect record, the only team to accomplish that feat in NFL history.