Maxey named MVP of UK/UofL Game By Bluegrass Sports Commission

The Bluegrass Sports Commission (BSC) has named Kentucky freshman Tyrese Maxey the Most Valuable Player of today’s men’s basketball game between the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville at Rupp Arena.

Maxey led all scorers with a career-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor. The Garland, Texas, native also recorded seven rebounds in the 78-70 overtime Wildcat win.

No. 19 Kentucky improves to 9-3, while No. 3 Louisville falls to 11-2 on the year.

Maxey’s MVP honor adds him to the list of previous award winners Josh Harrellson (UK-2010), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (UK-2011), Russ Smith (UofL-2012), James Young (UK-2013), Tyler Ulis (UK-2014/2015), Quentin Snider (UofL-2016), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (UK-2017), and Tyler Herro (2018).

This award winner, which is presented annually, was selected by a committee of the BSC Board of Directors.