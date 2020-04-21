Matt Haarms puts Kentucky in his final three transfer destinations

Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) drives on Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Purdue defeated Minnesota 83-78 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Updated: Tue 6:05 PM, Apr 21, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has already added two transfers to their roster for the 2020-21 season, and they are in the running for a third. Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms cut his list to three on Tuesday with Kentucky making the cut.

Haarms announced on April 6th his decision to transfer from Purdue. According to reports, he is supposed to make his decision later this week.

The slim, 7-foot-3 Haarms was one of the Big Ten’s top defenders and played a key role during the Boilermakers’ 2019 NCAA Tournament run, when he replaced injured center Isaac Haas in the starting lineup.

But Haarms lost the starting job following a hip injury in December and wound up averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

He finished fourth on Purdue’s career list for blocks with 210.

 
