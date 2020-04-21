Matt Haarms puts Kentucky in his final three transfer destinations

Kentucky has already added two transfers to their roster for the 2020-21 season, and they are in the running for a third. Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms cut his list to three on Tuesday with Kentucky making the cut.

Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms now confirms this.



Final 3 are UK, Texas Tech and BYU.



Says he will make decision this week. https://t.co/nFzxhr7J1P — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 21, 2020

Haarms announced on April 6th his decision to transfer from Purdue. According to reports, he is supposed to make his decision later this week.

The slim, 7-foot-3 Haarms was one of the Big Ten’s top defenders and played a key role during the Boilermakers’ 2019 NCAA Tournament run, when he replaced injured center Isaac Haas in the starting lineup.

But Haarms lost the starting job following a hip injury in December and wound up averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

He finished fourth on Purdue’s career list for blocks with 210.