Matt Haarms decides to leave Purdue, enter transfer portal

Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) drives on Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Purdue defeated Minnesota 83-78 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal and intends to play his final college season at another school, coach Matt Painter announced Monday.

The slim, 7-foot-3 Haarms was one of the Big Ten’s top defenders and played a key role during the Boilermakers’ 2019 NCAA Tournament run, when he replaced injured center Isaac Haas in the starting lineup.

But Haarms lost the starting job following a hip injury in December and wound up averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

He finished fourth on Purdue’s career list for blocks with 210.

 
