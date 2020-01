Martin County Center Trey James has verbally committed to play college ball at Wake Forest University according to Evan Daniels with 247Sports.

2021 center Trey James just verbally committed to Wake Forest, a source tells @247Sports. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) January 26, 2020

James is a 6' 10" Junior for the Cardinals.

James is averaging 13.9 ppg, at a 54.7% clip from the field while pulling down 10.9 rebounds per game in his Junior campaign.