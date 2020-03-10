Martin County outlasts Lawrence County, wins first region title since 1983

The Cardinals were pushed until the very end, but Martin County held on for their first region title since 1983, when they were known as Sheldon Clark. The Cardinals held off a late comeback from Lawrence County to win, 65-61.

The Cardinals led by nine at the break and pushed that lead to 13 in the third quarter. But Lawrence County turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead down to one. However free throws helped the Cardinals hold on for the championship.

FINAL: For the first time since 1983, @MartinCoBball (known as a Sheldon Clark at that point), takes the 15th Region title, 65-61 the final. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/6Y52d5LE1B — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) March 10, 2020

Brady Dingess was named Tournament MVP for the Cardinals, while Trey James, Ethan Smith-Mills, Braxton Maynard and Jordan Dalton were all named to the All-Tournament team. Trenton Adkins, Cody Maynard and Tyler Maynard made the team for the Bulldogs.

Trey James led the Cardinals with 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Brady Dingess and Braxton Maynard added 14 points apiece, while Jordan Dalton added 10 points to go along with seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Cody Maynard with 18 points. Trenton Adkins had 16 and Tyler Maynard added 13 points in a valiant Bulldog effort.

With the win, the Cardinals move on to the Sweet 16. They take on the winner of the 3rd Region, either Owensboro or Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 19th at 1:30 p.m.

Here is the full boys 15th Region All-Tournament team:

Sal Dean – Belfry

Adam Slone – Prestonsburg

Trey Francis – Phelps

Colby Fugate – Paintsville

Rylee Sammons – Pikeville

Grayson Harris – Pikeville

Keian Worrix – Shelby Valley

Cody Potter – Shelby Valley

Tyler Maynard – Lawrence County

Cody Maynard – Lawrence County

Trenton Adkins – Lawrence County

Ethan Smith-Mills – Martin County

Jordan Dalton – Martin County

Braxton Maynard – Martin County

Trey James – Martin County

Brady Dingess (MVP) – Martin County