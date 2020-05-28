Manchester native Chip McDaniel wins unbridled event

Competitive golf officially returned in the state of Kentucky this week. The UK men’s golf program shined at the Unbridled Tour golf event hosted by the local Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond, Kentucky, with Chip McDaniel (2015-18) winning the event and senior Jacob Cook earning low amateur status with a tie for fifth.

McDaniel fired rounds of 64-66-67 for a 19-under par total. He captured the event by two shots, earning an insurance stroke on the 18th hole during Thursday’s final round.

Cook tied for fifth behind rounds of 67-67-70 with a final score of 12-under par for the tournament. The Frankfort, Kentucky, native enjoyed the best collegiate season of his career in 2019-20. He appeared in five events, earning his career-low round (69) at the Bearcat Invitational. Cook also generated his best tournament score (216) and best finish (tie for 21) at the same event.

McDaniel and Cook led the way as seven Wildcats were in the field. Cooper Musselman (2015-18) matched Cook’s tie for fifth at 12-under par. Fred Allen Meyer (2015-19) tied for 20th at 2-under. Senior Allen Hamilton shot 1-over par for the tournament and finished in a tie for 26th. Evan Cox (2017-18) finished in 29th and junior Zach Norris placed 34th.

A native of Manchester, Kentucky, McDaniel played 133 collegiate rounds with a 72.00 stroke average. His senior season was highlighted by a victory at the Bearcat Invitational where he fired a career-low 54-hole total of 201. That marked the second-lowest score in the Brian Craig era. He matched that total at the Gary Koch Invitational where he helped UK win its fourth event of the season in a runner-up individual finish.

He’s appeared in 17 professional events since graduating from Kentucky. His best finish was a tie for fifth at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship with a career-low final round of 63 to move into the top 10. He appeared in his first major championship last year at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Boone’s Trace National Golf Club is nestled in the heart of Kentucky horse country and stretches over 120 rolling acres of woods, water and wildlife. With bentgrass tees, fairways, and greens and bluegrass/fescue rough, the course is always in excellent condition, capable of withstanding summers with drought conditions of years past.