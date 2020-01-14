Manchester native, Alice Lloyd College senior Blake Smith named River States Conference Player of the Week

River States Conference Player of the Week honorees have been selected in the sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s indoor track and field for the week of Jan. 6-12th. Weekly winners are posted at RiverStatesConference.com.

Alice Lloyd (Ky.) College senior Blake Smith scored 62 combined points in two games to earn River States Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week from Jan. 6-12.

The 6-3 guard from Manchester, Ky., averaged 31.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal on the week. The Eagles went 1-1 on the road with Smith shooting 57 percent from the field (26 for 46) and 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Smith started out with 34 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a 78-66 victory at Ohio Christian. That game included 15 for 23 shooting and a couple of treys. Smith then totaled 28 points, five rebounds and three assists in an 86-78 loss at (RV) IU East.

Alice Lloyd is 8-9 overall, 2-3 RSC and will be hosting Midway on Tuesday night.