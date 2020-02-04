Malcolm Turner resigns as Vanderbilt AD after 1 year on job

Malcolm Turner resigned as Vanderbilt athletic director after just one year and Candice Storey Lee was named his interim replacement.

Vanderbilt announced Tuesday the school accepted Turner's resignation.

Turner was president of the NBA G League when hired to replace David Williams. Turner fired the men's basketball last spring and hired Jerry Stackhouse.

Vanderbilt is preparing to announce a plan to overhaul its athletics facilities, which includes a football stadium whose last renovation came in 1981.

Lee becomes the first female AD in any capacity at Vanderbilt and the first black female AD in the Southeastern Conference.

