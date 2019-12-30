Lynn Bowden Jr. and the Cats one sleep away from the Belk Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats and Lynn Bowden Jr. are set for one more ride.

Lynn Bowden Jr. was named the SEC Player of the Week. Credit: UK Athletics

Tuesday the Kentucky Wildcats will kick off their fourth straight bowl game when they play Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl at Noon.

The game will be Lynn Bowden's last game in Kentucky Blue before going to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bowden received huge praise for what he has done this season from Virginia Tech Head Coach Justin Fuente.

"They're very good upfront but I mean that number one is he's special," said coach Fuente. "I mean he takes plays that should go for eight yards to go for 40. I don't think he has received they praise on the national scale you know for making the switch from wide receiver to quarterback. You know they're not just snapping him the ball and running him in the A gap they're running an offense"

Bowden was quiet during media day. The Wildcats and Hokies exchanged some words Saturday at an event. Bowden and the other Cats are focused on letting their play on the field doing the talking.

