Lynn Bowden, Jr. to appear at Somerset Youth Football League's free camp

Once workouts start up again for high school football and levels below, kids in Somerset will get a special treat in the form of former Kentucky football star Lynn Bowden, Jr. The wide receiver turned quarterback will be a special guest at a free football camp in Somerset on Saturday, July 11.

The camp will be from 7-10 p.m. at Somerset's high school football field. It will only be for Somerset Youth Football League participants and Somerset area kids due to COVID-19. The camp is for kids from 1st-6th grade.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Bowden Jr. 80th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Bowden won 2019 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year, the Paul Hornung Award, led the SEC in rushing and was named first-team All-SEC by the coaches and Associated Press.